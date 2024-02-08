Mr ap Gwynfor said record waiting times, unmet diagnosis and treatment targets, people left stranded in A&E, and frontline staff at breaking point were all indicative of a rapidly deteriorating public health crisis. Figures from the Welsh Government for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) which covers his Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency, show an increase in the number of patients waiting to be seen (175,711 up from 171,541). There are now more patients waiting over 62 days to start cancer treatment with only 59 per cent of patients seen within the target time period. A&E waiting times at BCUHB hospitals are also significantly below target. Only 63.6 per cent of A&E patients were seen within four hours despite the Welsh Government target set at 95 per cent. Figures also reveal that only 36 per cent of NHS dental patients were treated in past 24 months, whilst there was an increase in the number of high risk (R1) eye patients waiting for an outpatient appointment.