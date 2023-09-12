Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS, Mabon ap Gwynfor, will discuss findings from his visit to the international housing festival in a special event this Thursday (21 September).
The Housing Crisis: Lessons from around the world will be held in Bar Bach, Caernarfon this Thursday, 21 September at 7pm, and will see the Gwynedd MS reflecting on his visit to the fourth international housing festival in Barcelona in June.
Mr ap Gwynfor attended the event hoping to learn lessons from other countries about how Wales can tackle its housing crisis. Also, in March 2023 he attended Ireland’s National Housing Conference. Despite being amongst the wealthiest nations in the world with a booming economy the country, Ireland is experiencing an acute housing crisis and this has been the frontline of the political discourse there for several years.
Mr ap Gwynfor said: “People and communities all over the world are bearing the brunt of the housing crisis, but the crisis is more acute in areas of linguistic sensitivity.
“But how do we tackle this crisis?
“I have travelled to Vienna, Barcelona, and Dublin, and have met with policy planners and housing providers in the Netherlands, South Tyrol, Finland, France, Canada and other countries in order to see what steps are being taken there in order to tackle the housing crisis.
“This event is an opportunity to hear what good practices Wales can learn in order to start solving this problem.”
The evening with Mr ap Gwynfor’s company will be held in Bar Bach, Caernarfon on Thursday, 21 September at 7pm.
Admission is free.
Simultaneous translation will be made available.