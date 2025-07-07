Y Gamallt and Y Garnedd are the destinations for Meirionnydd Ramblers on Thursday, 10 July.
The isolated little ridge of Y Gamallt rises from a sea of damp moor-grass and heather, with the two lakes of Llynnau Gamallt lying beneath its westward facing cliffs. Although it’s not a lofty ridge, it offers all the rewards of many more demanding mountain walks - remoteness, solitude and wonderful views.
Set out past Llyn Morwynion and head up through the remote valley of the Afon Gamallt. A short stretch across marshy moorland leads us on to a narrow path winding its way around heathery crags along the ridge of Graig Goch, with views of the twin lakes below. Descending from the ridge, head for the prominent top of Y Garnedd and thence back to the start.
This Group grade B, National Grade: Moderate circular, 8 mile walk includes some short distances across rough, often boggy, heather moorland.
Start at the viewpoint car park on the B4391 (Grid Ref: SH734417) at 10am. Estimated finish, 4pm.
The start time is when the walk commences. Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Please contact the leader, Jacky, in the event of bad weather, on 07929 062412.
Please visit www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk for more information.
