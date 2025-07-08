Three minke whales, including a calf have been spotted in Cardigan Bay.
New Quay-based Sea Watch Foundation, made the discovery whilst out on a regular survey to monitor the population of bottlenose dolphins and other marine mammal species in the bay.
Although sightings of other species have increased in recent years, no-one was quite prepared for the sight(ing) they encountered during their last survey!
Recently appointed Regional Coordinator, Josh Pedley said: “We were very fortunate to encounter at least three minke whales on this survey, one of which was a calf.
“The weather was perfect, with low winds creating a flat calm sea, and this helped us get some stunning views and footage of one of the whales as they curiously approached our boat, passing directly underneath us on a couple of occasions.”
This is only the third minke whale sighting that Sea Watch Foundation have recorded on surveys within the Cardigan Bay SAC in the last three years, with each previous year the sighting falling in the month of June.
Aside from the minke whale recordings coming from Sea Watch Foundation surveys, Josh has also personally recorded another three separate sightings of Minke Whale in Cardigan Bay over the same time period.
These sightings are particularly exciting with Sea Watch Foundation hosting their National Whale and Dolphin Watch from 26 July - 3 August.
“Hopefully this amazing sighting will encourage people to try and spot the amazing wildlife on their doorstep,” Simone Evans, Sightings Officer for the Sea Watch Foundation adds.
"Every pair of eyes on the water counts, from seasoned enthusiasts to first-time citizen scientists, as we strive to increase our understanding of whale and dolphin distribution and movements around our coasts.
“Even reporting an empty sea is valuable information.”
To take part in Sea Watch Foundation’s nationwide event visit www.seawatchfoundation.org.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.