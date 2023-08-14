The deputy minister for social services, Julie Morgan MS, visited Ceredigion on National Playday on Wednesday, 2 August.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies welcomed Ms Morgan to the Square Field in Aberaeron where RAY Ceredigion was hosting a play day for children of all ages, with organisations from across Ceredigion providing various play activities for children and their families to enjoy free of charge.
The visit included the deputy minister and Cllr Davies talking to Gill Byrne of RAY Ceredigion and visiting a number of the organisations present and witnessing the various activities that were on offer.
“It was a pleasure to welcome Julie Morgan to Ceredigion once again and specifically Aberaeron,” said Cllr Davies.
“It was wonderful to see the children smiling, laughing and enjoying the day as they were given opportunities to play in as many ways as possible.
“Play is key to the mental and physical health of children of all ages and on behalf of Ceredigion County Council I’d like to thank RAY Ceredigion for organising the play day and making it truly inclusive.
“Thanks also to all bodies and organisations and the staff at Ceredigion who contributed to the success of the day.”
Ms Morgan said: “I was delighted to be able to celebrate National Playday with the children and families in Aberaeron.
“The Welsh Government places great value on play and the importance it has in the lives of children and families. It was great to see all the families having fun and getting involved in the play activities.
“I thank Ceredigion County Council and Cllr Catrin M S Davies for the fantastic welcome.”
Numerous Ceredigion County Council services supported the da,y including the Employment Support Team, Flying Start, Carers Team and Ceredigion Actif. Together they provided children with the opportunity to take part in multi-skills sessions; balance bike activities; various sports, including tennis, archery and cricket; face painting; and arts and crafts.