Gwynedd Council has announced that a £3.2m project to protect Barmouth from flooding will start this autumn.
The project has received funding from the council and Welsh Government.
The construction phase of the Gerddi Cae Glas (Viaduct Gardens) Flood Alleviation Scheme is due to start in October, and estimated to be end in spring 2026.
Gwynedd Council has written to local residents updating them on the plans.
The scheme is essential to manage flood risk from the sea and surface water within the harbour area.
The work is being funded through Welsh Government’s Coastal Risk Management Programme and Cyngor Gwynedd’s Asset Management Plan.
The work will include repairing, strengthening and raising the height of an approximately 60m section of sea wall, erecting a new setback wall and floodgate/barrier in the area behind the primary sea wall, and installing a new drainage network to manage surface water and overtopping in the area behind the setback wall and flood gates.
It also includes the installation of a new surface water outfall pipe from the sea wall into the harbour and landscaping the gardens.
The major project will be managed by the council’s consultancy department (YGC) and contractors Griffiths have been appointed to carry out the work on the site.
Cllr Berwyn Parry Jones, Cabinet Member for Highways, Engineering and the Consultancy Department, said the investment is “good news” for the Barmouth and the wider Meirionnydd area “as homes and businesses will be better protected for the future”.
“Rising sea levels and increased storm damage is a real problem for coastal areas like Gwynedd due to climate change and I’m pleased to see the preparations for this work going well.
“The work will cause some temporary nuisance to local residents and businesses with extra traffic and elements of the work will be noisy at times. I’m very sorry about this inconvenience and thank people in advance for their patience. I wish to assure people that every effort will be made to minimise disruptions.”
Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies said: “Welsh Government are proud to have funded 85% of the construction costs of the Gerddi Cae Glas flood alleviation scheme.
“Once completed it will benefit 31 properties and the wider community of Barmouth by providing them with the security of being protected from potential flooding and reducing the risk of closure to the A496.”
Updates will be posted at https://deabermaw.ygc.cymru/