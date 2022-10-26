Mum calls on B&M to pay damages after tree branch falls on car
A Llanon mother-of-two has condemned B&M for refusing to pay in full for the damages to her car after one of the firm’s lorries knocked a tree branch onto her windscreen.
Kirstie Edwards says bosses at the major low-cost retailer ought to be embarrassed for refusing to pay the £350 excess through her insurance as she asked. She says she could only afford to replace the windscreen at a cost of £100 but other damages to the bonnet and interior remain, totalling £816.
After pressure from the Cambrian News, B&M has agreed to pay the £100 ‘as a gesture of goodwill’ but not the full cost for the repairs.
The firm, which has stores in Aberystwyth and Cardigan, posted £625 million profits last year after its revenues doubled during the pandemic.
Ms Edwards said she was driving behind one of its lorries on the A487 going out of Aberystwyth on Monday, 17 October.
She alleges the lorry hit a tree branch which then fell straight onto her Citroën DS3 windscreen while her 11-year-old son was in the car.
“I was in complete shock,” she said.
“My windscreen had smashed and I didn’t know what the hell had happened.
“Then I looked behind and saw a large branch which must have hit us and bounced off the car.
“I went to head office and they were being really nice and helpful, saying they will get it sorted.
“But then it all went quiet.
“Then they told me they weren’t liable for the damages!
“I had no car and I couldn’t get the kids to school. They made no offer of any compensation.
“We haven’t got the money to pay for the excess or to replace everything ourselves.
“It has really shaken up my son.
“I would have thought a big company like that would have done the right thing – it wouldn’t have affected them whatsoever.
“With the cost of living and Christmas coming up I’m not sure what I’ll do.”
Her husband is a self-employed electrician and she has her own food business.
The firm is claiming it can’t be liable due to the fact there are no height restrictions displayed on the road, she says.
A B&M spokesperson said: “We are aware of the situation and have resolved the matter with the customer directly.”
