Eight mums of children with life-shortening illnesses have conquered the three highest peaks in Wales in 24 hours - and raised more than £30,000 for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice in the process.
The group: Bridget Harpwood from Aberystwyth, Lynsey Harris from Cardiff, Stacey Carr, Marie Jones and Kat Brown from Bridgend, Helen Jenkins from Penarth, Alex Forbes from Llantwit Major and Martina Harding from Chepstow have become friends thanks to their involvement with Tŷ Hafan.
The group, most of whom are self-confessed newbies to mountain walking, set off from the foot of Snowdon at 4am on Sunday, 7 May, summited Cadair Idris at 6.10pm and finished their challenge at the peak of Pen y Fan at 1.45am on Monday 8 May.
The morning after completing their epic challenge, Bridget, whose daughter Elain was born with a complex heart condition, said: “I’m actually feeling pretty emotional this morning. As hard as it was at times we have achieved something so, so amazing and incredible. I’m extremely proud to have been part of this team and challenge with you all. Memories for life.”
Alex, mum of Felix, 10, Lottie, 8, and three-year-old Maggie, said: “Wow, I’m feeling pretty broken this morning! I’m on a high but very emotional! A massive thank you to everyone involved. I will cherish this forever.”
Alex, whose son Felix, has a rare genetic brain disorder, added: “What a sense of achievement! We came and we conquered!”
The mums were sponsored by Convey Law, the Conveyancing Foundation and Lime Transport and supported on their walk by mountain guide Anna Buckingham. Members of staff from Tŷ Hafan fed, watered, massaged and drove them between mountains.
Jenna Lewis, Director of Income Generation at Tŷ Hafan said: “I and my colleagues are in awe of what these amazing women have achieved both for themselves and for Tŷ Hafan. To complete the Welsh Three Peaks – Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan – in one day is an achievement for anyone. For this group, many of whom are new to mountain walking, and either care for their child with a life-shortening condition or have lost their child to a life-shortening condition, it is even more of an achievement and I congratulate them on it.
“In completing this challenge, including gift aid, they have raised more than £30,000 for Tŷ Hafan, helping us to keep on providing vital care and support for children with life-shortening conditions and their families in Wales.
“It costs us £5.2m a year to do what we do, and as the cost-of-living crisis goes on these costs are continuing to go up. We are incredibly grateful to the amazing Mums v Mountains for what they have done for us. Without people like them, and all our wonderful supporters, we simply would not be able to do what we do.”