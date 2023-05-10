Jenna Lewis, Director of Income Generation at Tŷ Hafan said: “I and my colleagues are in awe of what these amazing women have achieved both for themselves and for Tŷ Hafan. To complete the Welsh Three Peaks – Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen y Fan – in one day is an achievement for anyone. For this group, many of whom are new to mountain walking, and either care for their child with a life-shortening condition or have lost their child to a life-shortening condition, it is even more of an achievement and I congratulate them on it.