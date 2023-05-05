AN Aberystwyth mum will join a team of fundraisers this weekend to take on mountains and raise money for Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice.
Bridget Harpwood from Aberystwyth along with Lynsey Harris from Cardiff, Stacey Carr, Marie Jones and Kat Brown from Bridgend, Helen Jenkins from Penarth, Alex Forbes from Llantwit Major and Martina Harding from Chepstow have become friends thanks to their involvement with Tŷ Hafan.
Fellow Tŷ Hafan mum Emma Humphrey, of Caerphilly, is also supporting the challenge, and will join her eight friends as they tackle the final mountain, Pen y Fan, together.
They plan to climb Wales’ three highest peaks on Sunday, 7 May and have already raised a massive £20,000 for the charity.
Bridget, Mum to Elain said: “After watching the Dads complete several physical challenges over the past few years we thought it was about time we did one of our own!
“Mums Vs Mountains is such an apt challenge for us as quite often our lives can also feel like a bit of an uphill climb. Despite these struggles, we keep pushing through.
“Ty Hafan are there for families like ours to help us through those darker times and also to celebrate the precious life and time we have with our children and for that we are truly grateful and want to show our appreciation.”
“After our training walk on Saturday to Cadair Idris I have finally started to feel like I can really do this, I am confident that we will all get each other through to the end and I’m really looking forward to it,” added Marie.
Alex, from Llantwit Major, added: “I’m really excited now but I’m also a little nervous of doing the three mountains back to back! I know the strength of these amazing women will keep us all going and I can’t wait to do this challenge with them who have now become friends throughout this.”
To support Mums v Mountains for Tŷ Hafan go to: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/mumsVmountains?invite=true