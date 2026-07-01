Children have designed, painted and fundraised to create a lasting mural on the wall of Ysgol Penrhyn-coch.
With the help of local artist, Dean Twiddy, year 4 and 5 pupils at the north Ceredigion school have created a giant mural on the outside of the building.
The headteacher, Catryn Lawrence, wanted to improve the look of the outside area.
This term, the pupils have been working on "How can we use our energy to help others?" They decided they could help by creating a mural with a clear message.
Dean Twiddy said: "They asked for my help, which I was more than willing to do.
The children all drew designs for me, which I used as inspiration for the final design.
They then raised money for the project by holding a cake stall and doing a sponsored walk.
"The pupils watched with fascination as I painted the mural over the course of four days, and all of the pupils from year 4 and 5 got to add to it by painting a little figure of themselves on the wall holding hands in a line.
"It was finished with their message Gyda'n gilydd gallwn lwyddo! - Together we can succeed!
"They loved it and making their mark on the school for years to come."
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