Mural vandalised by ‘mindless’ graffiti

The graffiti on the mural on Portland Road ( Caru Aber )

A PROMINENT mural in Aberystwyth town centre has been vandalised.

A mural has been daubed with graffiti overnight and the group who organised for the wall to be painted last summer are appealing for anyone who may have CCTV of the area to get in touch.

The word P**** has been spray painted on the mural in an act that has been branded ‘mindless.

Jeff Jones from Caru Aber said: “Jones We at Caru Aber are doing our very best to brighten up and tidy our town but when a mindless individual climbs the scaffolding and sprays graffiti over the artist’s work it really makes you question why we bother.

“If anyone has CCTV covering Terrace road and Portland road, please can you take a look to see if they were caught on camera? Love where you live.”

Local councillor Kerry Ferguson also spoke of her frustration to the news.

Posting on social media, she said: “I’ll be honest with you - there are some days where I wonder, why do we bother at all?

“Who in their right mind would do this? It’s such a huge shame.”

Caru Aber are however appealing for people to get in touch if they can suggest walls in and around Aberystwyth that could benefit from a mural.