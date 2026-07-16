A man accused of stealing from Tesco in Aberystwyth 12 times in two months has been banned from entering any Tesco in England and Wales while his case is dealt with.
Aberystwyth magistrates on 15 July heard the case of Luke Sumner, now of no fixed abode.
Magistrates heard that the 23-year-old was currently in hospital so did not appear for the hearing.
Sumner is accused of 12 thefts from Tesco in Aberystwyth between 21 May and 9 July.
The alleged thefts involved multiple bottles of wine, cider, meat and groceries.
The court heard that Sumner is currently in hospital, and magistrates adjourned the case until 12 August.
Sumner was remanded on conditional bail, including exclusion from all Tesco supermarkets in England and Wales.
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