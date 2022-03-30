Music club present the London Klezmer Quartet

The London Klezmer Quartet will play at St Mary’s Church on 1 April ( The London Klezmer Quartet )

The next concert Dolgellau Music Club will be given by the London Klezmer Quartet in St Mary’s Church at 7.30pm on Friday, 1 April, and not at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor this time.

LKQ have been described as “a dynamic group of performers whose deep understanding of Klezmer, the celebratory and soulful music of Eastern European Jews, is reflected in exuberant, passionate and accomplished performances that captivate audiences of all ages and backgrounds” who “play old and new traditional material guaranteed to move audiences from toe-tapping to tears and back again in moments”.

Formed in 2009 by a group of Klezmer specialists keen to explore the almost-lost wedding music tradition of Jewish eastern Europe, the band (comprising fiddle, clarinet, piano accordion & double bass) was swiftly picked up by some of the UK’s foremost folk and world music promoters - Songlines Magazine, Continental Drifts and The Magpie’s Nest offered stages for its unique combination of artistry and exuberance.

Band members are also in demand on various world and other music stages, recording and touring with The Indigo Girls (US), Sinead O’Connor (Ireland), Natacha Atlas (Egypt), She’Koyokh (UK), and Ahmed Mukhtar (Iraq).