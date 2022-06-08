Music Club to host daytime concert

Machynlleth Music Club will hold a lunchtime concert this Saturday, 11 June, at 2pm.

The music club is delighted to welcome back pianist Dominic Degavino for the lunchtime recital, which will take place at Y Tabernacl Machynlleth. Tickets cost £10 and are available to buy on the door. Under 18’s can attend the concert for free. All are welcome.

“Dominic recently thrilled with his inspirational accompanying for a concert with Tom Mathias, violin, at Y Tabernacl and returns for a solo recital as part of the Countess of Munster Musical Trust recital scheme, a music club spokesperson said.

“He has performed at the Wigmore hall, the Southbank Centre, the Bridgewater Hall and the Lichfield and Edinburgh festivals among others and has achieved considerable competition success. He is also a passionate chamber musician and jazz player performing extensively and winning prizes with a wide array of ensembles.”