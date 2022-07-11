Music event organised at well for World Listening Day

At 7pm in Tregaron, outside by the newly reopened St Caron’s Well, there will be musical performances from Rhodri Davies, Angharad Davies, Dr Dafydd Roberts and John Whatling. Organised as part of World Listening Day, this is an outdoor performance around, and using, the well. Caerdoia/unland is an environmental dialogue for harp, violin, electronics and processed hydrophones. Made possible by Ty Cerdd funding. Tickets are £10 by donation via Eventbrite at the link below: https://ffynnonsantcaron.uk/