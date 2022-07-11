Music event organised at well for World Listening Day
By Julie McNicholls Vale | Deputy news editor |
@JulieCambrian[email protected]
Tuesday 12th July 2022 7:30 am
Share
The event has been organised as part of World Listening Day (n/A )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
St Caron’s Well is the site for some live music on Wednesday, 2 July.
At 7pm in Tregaron, outside by the newly reopened St Caron’s Well, there will be musical performances from Rhodri Davies, Angharad Davies, Dr Dafydd Roberts and John Whatling. Organised as part of World Listening Day, this is an outdoor performance around, and using, the well. Caerdoia/unland is an environmental dialogue for harp, violin, electronics and processed hydrophones. Made possible by Ty Cerdd funding. Tickets are £10 by donation via Eventbrite at the link below: https://ffynnonsantcaron.uk/
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |