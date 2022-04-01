Music of unity and hope at Aber’s concert for Ukraine

Baritone Yuriy Yurchuk from Ukraine will perform at the Aberystwyth concert. Main Picture: Pixabay ( Pixabay )

S4C is coordinating a range of events in response to the situation in Ukraine, including a concert in Aberystwyth today, April 2.

As part of the activities and in collaboration with DEC Cymru, S4C will broadcast the concert to raise funds for DEC Cymru’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The Wales and Ukraine Concert will be held this Saturday, 2 April, at Aberystwyth Arts Centre and will be broadcast on S4C the same evening.

Artists from Wales and Ukraine will perform at the concert, many with a unique story or connection to the current tragic situation.

One of the main artists of the evening will be Yuriy Yurchuk, a baritone from Ukraine who is currently performing at Covent Garden. Yuriy came to prominence after singing the Ukraine national anthem outside 10 Downing Street at the start of the conflict.

There will also be performances by tenor Gwyn Hughes Jones, Côr y Cwm, Côr Glanaethwy, and the Aberystwyth School Plascrug Choir - a local school of 27 diverse languages with pupils from Ukraine.

Contemporary Music Collective will also be performing at the concert.

Tanya Harrison leads the group. Tanya, who is originally from Ukraine but lives in Cardiff, has composed a prayer for Ukraine, and the group will be singing the prayer on the night.

“This is a great opportunity to unite and remember the tragic situation of the Ukrainian conflict through the power of music and entertainment,” said Sian Doyle, S4C’s chief executive. “The diversity of artists weaves the links between Wales and Ukraine and we look forward to supporting and contributing to DEC Cymru’s humanitarian campaign through this unique concert.”