If music be the food of love, play on, or, in this case, raise money for charity.
In the 10 days leading up to Christmas, the musicians of Totaleigh Music entertained people with live music between 11am and 12pm daily.
The event was organised and directed by Leigh Mathews, founder of Totaleigh Music, and hosted by Dan Wyre proprietor of Tywyn Foods in High Street.
During the daily hour of live music, customers to the shop were treated to a complimentary hot chocolate, whilst enjoying the festivities and purchasing their produce for Christmas.
Together, Tywyn Foods and Totaleigh Music successfully raised several hundred pounds for the Air Ambulance.
Leigh said she was delighted with the success of the event and extends her thanks to all those who donated funds, to Dan and his staff at Tywyn Foods for their hospitality, and to the musicians of Totaleigh Music who freely gave their time to perform in this fundraiser for such a worthy cause. They are: Connor Newdick, Ruby Parsons, Holly Morris, Kai Oakley, Lisa Cook, Gaynor Cook, Susan Griffith, Sam Aitken and Chris Pomeroy.
Video of some of the performances can be found at www.youtube.com/@totaleighmusic1187