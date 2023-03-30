Mwldan's latest event in their gallery and bar takes place today (Saturday, 1 April).
The Cardigan venue has this year launched a variety of events in this space, which will become an area for intimate gigs, a place to try out new ideas, to collaborate with the community, to get together, share thoughts and dance.Mwldan start their intimate gig series with a local band who mesmerised audiences at Other Voices in 2022.Samana, is a multidisciplinary project made up of award winning poet and photographer RebeccaRose Harris and producer and multi-instrumentalist Franklin Mockett.
Each song created by Samana is constructed with an ethereal power and an emotional honesty which offers a direct passage into the essence of ourselves, removing one’s veneer, with its shamanic quality. This is music for the soul.
The gig starts at 7.45pm.