Myra celebrates 100th birthday
Wednesday 12th October 2022 7:00 pm
(Family photograph )
Happy birthday to Myra Hayler who is 100 years old today (Wednesday, 12 October).
Whilst in Aberdyfi, Myra was employed at the local chemists and met her future husband, Sam Hayler.
Sam was in the Royal Navy so after they married, they spent some time travelling to various places.
After some time, they returned to Aberdyfi and bought the family home in Penhelig Terrace where Myra is still living after around 80 years.
Myra is a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Today, for her birthday, her family from far and wide will gather to celebrate this wonderful occasion.
“Myra’s many years are a result of hard work, good wholesome food and good humour,” her nephew, Clive Williams said.
“Congratulations for your 100th birthday!”
