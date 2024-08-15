NEU Cymru has congratulated students on today’s results.
Speaking about the qualification results today, Nicola Fitzpatrick, Interim Wales Secretary for the National Education Union Cymru, said: “NEU Cymru congratulates all students receiving their A-Level, AS level and other Level 3 qualification results today.
“They have kept going through the pandemic and through years of austerity.
“Their determination and resilience, alongside the efforts of educators, parents and carers who support them, deserve great credit.
"It is really unhelpful to compare results from one year to the next.
“Different methods of assessment have been used, different levels of pandemic disruption have been experienced and Qualifications Wales has implemented different approaches to grading from one year to the next.
"For young people it is really important to know that today isn't the rest of your life - if you didn't get the results you want, there are plenty of options and choices.
"As Wales decides to review the post-16 offer, in terms of assessment, we have the opportunity to focus in on the wellbeing of young people, and the wellbeing and workload of education professionals.
“We need a system which supports wellbeing but doesn't increase workload for staff.
“We look forward to working with everyone in the system on making this a reality."