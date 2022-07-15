National Eisteddfod serves up opportunity to promote local businesses

THE National Eisteddfod of Wales coming to Ceredigion will be an excellent opportunity to promote local businesses and boost the local economy, according to the county council.

In addition to the surge in visitors to the county, a number of Ceredigion businesses are taking up the opportunity to sell their products at trade stands at the Eisteddfod.

A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: “The council supports local/small businesses, and we are pleased that some have accepted the invitation to showcase their products in wooden huts at Pentre’ Ceredigion’s stand on the Maes.

“We welcome the opportunity to show that Ceredigion is a good place to do business, and it will be an opportunity for the businesses to promote and sell their products.”

Around 15 companies from Ceredigion will take advantage of the wooden huts during the week, including Pethau Melys, Galeri Gwyn, Bay Coffee Roasters, CreatEmAber, Yoga Essentials, Canfas, Tonnau Surf, U Melt Me, Gwella, L P-D, Atebol, Coffi & Bara, In the Welsh Wind, Recover Eden, and Aberdabbadoo.

There will also be an opportunity for people to learn more about food and drink companies in the county during the daily cooking demonstrations at 11.0am in Pentre’ Ceredigion.

One local company who has taken advantage of this is the craft business L P-D.

Owner Lowri Pugh-Davies from Llangybi said: “This is a brilliant opportunity for my small business. I’m extremely grateful for the privilege and the chance to trade along with other businesses from Ceredigion, and only a stone’s throw away from my home.

“The experience will be even more special for me as this will be the first Eisteddfod where I’ll be taking a stand, and the biggest event for my small business. Thank you very much for the invaluable opportunity.”

Cllr Clive Davies, Cabinet member for the economy and regeneration, said: “Ceredigion businesses have so much to offer and the National Eisteddfod’s visit to the county is a truly fantastic opportunity to celebrate and promote that.

“It will be lovely to see visitors venturing to every part of Ceredigion to get a taste and support local businesses, as well as finding interesting companies on the Maes itself.

“Ceredigion County Council is proud to support small businesses too by offering slots in the wooden trading huts during the week. Remember to drop by.”