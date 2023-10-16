The National Library of Wales has commissioned four works of art as part of its Anti-Racist Project in a bid to ‘decolonise the National Art Collection’.
The Aberystwyth-based library has commissioned four artists - Joshua Donkor, Jasmine Violet, Mfikela Jean Samuel and Dr Adéọlá Dewis –to create new works of art ‘in response to the library’s collections, whilst facing some difficult or challenging aspects of history.’
The library says the new works of art ‘contribute to the library’s work to decolonise the collections and which contribute to improving the diversity of the art collection so that it can be a better reflection of Wales’.
Joshua Donkor's work is a portrait of the writer Eric Ngalle Charles which will be a valuable addition to the 15,000 items in the Library's portrait archive.
Jasmine Violet has based her work on an image and maps within the library’s collections, that portray the sugar plantations in 18th century Jamaica that have a Welsh connection, and focuses on the difficult and controversial history of slavery and colonialism.
The new work by Mfikela Jean Samuel – which responds to British Government publicity maps of West Africa that were created in the 1940s, and distributed by the British Government’s Central Information Office – draws attention to that which was omitted from the map and looks at how maps influence our perception of the world.
Dr Adéọlá Dewis has chosen to focus in the connections between the Fari Lwyd and the Jonkonnu festival in Jamaica in her work, using the Library's graphic collections that portray the Fari Lwyd as a starting point.
Rhian Gibson, Director of Communications, Engagement and Partnerships said:
“The work of ensuring that out collections represent the diverse history and experiences of the people of Wales is central to the Library's work and core to our strategic aims. We're extremely glad therefore to welcome these new works, which will enhance representation within the National Art Collection.”
Morfudd Bevan, Art Curator at the National Library of Wales said: “It has been a great experience working with these four extremely talented artists on this very important project. It is essential that we have open and honest conversations about our collections in order to create improvements and to educate ourselves about the hidden history of Wales.”
During Black History Month, the library will celebrate acquiring these works by displaying them and with two special events. Joshua Donkor’s portrait will be on display in the Reflections exhibition for Black History Month in the Library; whilst works by Jasmine Violet and Mfikela Jean Samuel can be seen in the Wales to the World exhibition in the Riverside Gallery, Haverfordwest, which runs until 24 February 2024. Dr Adéọlá Dewis’ work will be on display in the Library soon.
On 17 October at 5pm at the Library, the artist Joshua Donkor and the author Eric Ngalle Charles will discuss the portrait, their careers and connections between Wales and Cameroon with the poet Ifor ap Glyn.