During Black History Month, the library will celebrate acquiring these works by displaying them and with two special events. Joshua Donkor’s portrait will be on display in the Reflections exhibition for Black History Month in the Library; whilst works by Jasmine Violet and Mfikela Jean Samuel can be seen in the Wales to the World exhibition in the Riverside Gallery, Haverfordwest, which runs until 24 February 2024. Dr Adéọlá Dewis’ work will be on display in the Library soon.