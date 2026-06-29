St Michael’s Church in Eglwysfach will host the Aberystwyth-based group, Aber Opera, for a mid summer evening fundraising concert.
The concert will take place at the church on Friday, 10 July, at 7pm.
Light refreshments will be provided after the concert.
Tickets cost £10 on the door and proceeds from the night will go to the church. Children can watch the concert for free.
“The concert has been organised to raise funds to keep this beautiful church and its gardens open for the public to enjoy,” a church spokesperson said.
“The church yard has just won the Bronze Award for the Rocha Eco Church scheme, which aims at creating an environment for wildlife, birds and wildflowers to flourish.”
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