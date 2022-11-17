National Park Authority votes to use Welsh names for Snowdon and Snowdonia
MEMBERS of the Snowdonia National Park Authority committee have voted to use the Welsh names of Eryri and Yr Wyddfa for Snowdonia and Snowdon.
The decision was made at a meeting on Wednesday, 16 November.
A petition with 5,000 signatures had previously called on the authority to formalise the use of Eryri and Yr Wyddfa. The petition was instigated in response to a proposal by Cllr John Pughe Roberts for the authority to stop using Snowdon and Snowdonia. The proposal was rejected at that time on the basis that a Task and Finish Group had already been established to look at the use of place names.
A move towards using the Welsh names in English context started a few years ago, with many of the authority’s English versions of publications and digital communications media using the names Eryri and Yr Wyddfa, with a reference to the English names in brackets.
Naomi Jones, head of cultural heritage at the Snowdonia National Park Authority said: “Many public bodies across Wales have moved to use both the Welsh and English names, or the Welsh name only, when referring to Yr Wyddfa and Eryri, as have many of the mainstream English-language press and filming companies. This is very encouraging, and gives us confidence that this change in the authority’s approach will be accepted for the benefit of the Welsh language and as a mark of respect to our cultural heritage.
“We have historic names in both languages, but we are eager to consider the message we wish to convey about place names, and the role they have to play in our current cultural heritage by promoting the Welsh language as one of the National Park’s special qualities. The park’s statutory purposes denotes the requirement to protect and enhance our cultural heritage and provide opportunities for people to learn about and enjoy the special qualities. By referring to our most renowned landmarks by their Welsh names we give people from all over the world the opportunity to engage with the Welsh language and its rich culture.”
As a result, the move that is already underway towards using Welsh names in every context will continue over time, as publications and interpretation materials are updated. This will enable everyone to familiarise themselves with the new policy and to continue to be able to access the information they need.
The Welsh and English names for the authority are set in law and therefore it will be a legal requirement to continue to use its English name alongside the Welsh on statutory documents.
A review of the authority’s branding had already been scheduled for next year, and so this new approach to the use of the Welsh names will be considered as part of that process.
