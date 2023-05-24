THE National Trust says it is working on a 10-year plan for the Hafod Estate as it met with former custodians of the estate to celebrate.
Earlier this month, representatives from the National Trust, Natural Resources Wales and Welsh Government joined local community members and partners at Hafod to celebrate the legacy of the Hafod Trust and the partnership between National Trust Cymru and Natural Resources Wales to care for this special place.
During the event on 11 May, Mrs Johnes’ Garden at Hafod came alive with the sound of reminiscing about the work that’s happened at Hafod over the years.
The event took place almost a year since National Trust Cymru and Natural Resources Wales came together with support from the Welsh Government to secure Hafod’s future in June 2022 through a new 99-year management lease.
National Trust Cymru looks after Hafod, including its extensive grounds, gardens and walking trails and will protect it for generations to come.
The National Trust Cymru says it is currently working on developing their 10-year plan for their involvement at Hafod.
Later this year, the charity will be engaging with visitors and the local community to share more details about the planning process and how to take part.
Lhosa Daly, Director for Wales, National Trust Cymru, said: “Almost a year since we began the work of caring for Hafod, it was an absolutely pleasure to welcome partners and members of the local community to celebrate the partnership established to look after this special place.”
"My thanks in particular go to the Hafod Trust, including its dedicated volunteer board and staff team, for their years of passion and commitment to looking after this unique landscape. We are proud to be building on that lasting legacy.”
During their time as custodians of Hafod, the Hafod Trust worked to conserve and restore the estate, including restoring Mrs Johnes' garden, the Alpine Bridge and the vast network of footpaths that extend some eight or nine miles throughout Hafod.
Clare Pillman, Chief Executive, Natural Resources Wales said: "It is our privilege to be custodians of the Hafod Estate and I am thrilled to now be working closely with National Trust Cymru.
“The lease agreement allows us to pool our resources and expertise to maintain continuity in the management of this special place, while also bringing new benefits to local people, visitors and local biodiversity. I look forward to seeing our cooperation bear fruit in the coming years."
The Hafod landscape was shaped in the late 18th century by its most celebrated owner, Thomas Johnes. Johnes laid out the grounds in line with the picturesque principles popular at the time and created circular walking routes - some of which have been restored so that they can be enjoyed again today – designed to give visitors views of its natural and designed features.
The past 40 years has seen a steady period of restoration at Hafod.
From 1994, the Hafod Trust managed Hafod under various partnership arrangements with the Forest Enterprise / Forestry Commission and Natural Resources Wales until June 2022 when the Hafod Trust charity closed, and National Trust Cymru started caring for Hafod.