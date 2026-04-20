An Aberarad man has been fined by magistrates for unlawfully fishing on the Teifi river.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 17 April that Peter Clarke, of 1 Persondy, was caught fishing at the River Teifi near Dol Wyber, Newcastle Emlyn on 18 September last year.
The area has a private right of fishery, and Clarke did not have permission, the court heard.
Clarke was found guilty in his absence to a charge of unlawfully attempting to take fish in water in which there was a private right of fishery, and a separate charge of fishing otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line.
Clarke was fined £1,100 and must also pay £1,375 costs and a £440 surcharge.
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