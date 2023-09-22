“The thoughts and prayers of all of us here at the Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton are with the family and friends of AB Steffan Rees. He had only been at HMS HERON for around a year on completion of his phase 2B training to qualify as a Survival Equipment Technician, but in that time, he made a huge impact on all those around him. He formed so many deep friendships, both through his work and through military rugby, and will be missed by all. His loved ones can be rightly proud of his commitment and contribution to the Royal Navy and United Kingdom. I know that those who knew him best thought so very highly of him and he will not be forgotten.”