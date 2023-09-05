TEAM mates and friends of Aberystwyth rugby player Steffan Rees have paid tribute to him following his death in France last week.
Steffan Rees, who was a sailor with the Royal Navy, had been in France playing rugby for the Combined Services team in the World Defence Rugby competition and was discovered on a rocky stretch of coast in Dinard, Brittany.
The 29-year-old, who also played centre and fullback for Aberystwyth Rugby Club, is believed to have died in an accidental fall, according to reports in France.
Paying tribute this week, Aberystwyth Rugby Club said: "Aberystwyth RFC wish to extend our sincere condolences to the Family of Steff Rees on this sad occasion."
“Steffan played rugby at Aberystwyth RFC from the age of 7 through all the junior age groups.
“As well as playing during his junior years he was a proud supporter of the Club spending most Saturdays there when there was a 1st XV game cheering on his home Club with his junior teammates.
“Steff then made the leap into youth rugby where he was a member of the side that won the Pembrokeshire Cup.
“From there he graduated into the senior team playing centre initially and then moving to fullback in the more recent years and was a key part of the successful side that secured promotion to Division 1 in season 2015-16.
“Steffan was a hard running and skillful player on the pitch and a much loved and respected member of the club off it.
“His quick wit , fierce sense of humour and an all round fun personality who will be hugely missed around the club and town of Aberystwyth.
“He was a proud member of the club and had recently stated that he was looking forward to wearing the blue and navy shirt again.
“Rest in peace Steff your memory will live on forever within your family, friends and at Aberystwyth RFC.”
Aberystwyth Lifeboat also flew its flag at half-mast in tribute to Steffan, who for many years had been a lifeguard.
Bad Achub Aberystwyth said: "The flag at Aberystwyth Lifeboat station is at half mast in tribute to Steffan Rees.
“Steffan was for many years a valued member of the RNLI Lifeguards team in Aberystwyth, and the thoughts and condolences of everyone at Aberystwyth RNLI are extended to his family at this difficult time.”
The Royal Navy said it was working with the French authorities.
A Royal Navy Spokesperson said: "We can confirm the death of Royal Navy sailor, Able Seaman Steffan Rees of Aberystwyth. Our thoughts and sympathy are with his family and friends. We continue to assist the French authorities with their investigations and therefore are unable to comment further."
World Defence Rugby 2023 said in a statement: "The organisers of the 2023 international defence rugby competition, the Western Defence and Security Zone, the Centre National des Sports de la Defense and the Brittany Regional Rugby League, join with the UK Armed Forces in mourning the death of a member of their team during the competition earlier this week.
"The entire rugby and military sports community has come together to offer its more fraternal support to the family of the British serviceman, his loved ones and his team-mates.
"The British team has decided to continue the competition in tribute to his comrade. We would like to express our sympathy and solidarity to his teammates and wish them every success."
Rear Admiral Steve Moorhouse, Royal Navy rugby union chairman, posted on X, formerly Twitter: "A fantastic young man; on and off the pitch. He will always be in Royal Navy Rugby family. Gone but never forgotten."
They faced the Fijian military team in the semis on Sunday and while they couldn't get the win, they did Steffan proud as they put in a valiant performance in a 41-29 defeat
Both sides wore black armbands during the game while a moment's silence was held before kick-off.
Aberystwyth Rugby Club has also announced that Steffan’s funeral will be held on Friday, 15 September in Aberystwyth Crematorium from 11am.