A group of seven residents in a Ceredigion hamlet are celebrating after winning six-figure sums playing the Postcode Lottery.
The £1m pot was shared between seven neighbours in Nebo after SY23 5LE landed the lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday 11 April.
Every ticket was worth £125,000, but one neighbour doubled their prize by playing with two.
Pet-crazy Nicola Almoosa, 51, signed up to play just last September because Postcode Lottery players back animal welfare charities.
Now the mum-of-four will be heading across the globe again in search of more exotic creatures after her whopping windfall.
She said: “That’s a lot of money, amazing. Lots of adventures will happen with that cheque.
“There are so many countries I would like to visit. I’d like to make sure I visit as many as possible.”
Kind-hearted Nicola was delighted to win with others in the area, who are all close despite the houses being scattered across the remote area.
She said: “It’s amazing to win with the neighbours. We’re all in the same boat and can celebrate tonight.
“Rural areas tend to get overlooked a little bit with a lot of things. But this is bringing a lot of excitement to the area.”
And she laughed: “I knew the lottery was here when they were four miles away. It’s that kind of area.”
Half a mile away Jill Fenney, 54, was left stunned when her £125,000 cheque was revealed on the anniversary of her older brother’s death – then thanked him for the win.
The retired wine merchant secretary lost Steve nine years ago to the day at the age of just 48.
Jill said: “I like to think that he’s had some part in this. He’s looking down on us, and this is all part of him. In the future, this date will be a nicer thing to remember.”
Further along the lane, elderly lovebirds Jackie Sisley, 80 and her partner of more than 40 years John Huxter, 81, were overcome with emotion when her £125,000 cheque was revealed.
The big-hearted couple signed up for Postcode Lottery because they wanted to support dog, Alzheimer’s and cancer charities.
Holding hands with his beloved Jackie, teary retired construction worker John said: “It’s for the charities...to help others. We know that the money we invest with Postcode Lottery goes to other people who need it.”
The mum-of-two and grandmother said: “This means a great deal to us. It was a lovely shock. John can get his eyes done now. He’s on a three-year waiting list for a cataract operation.
“We’ll send our spaniel, Cinders, to the vet to get her teeth cleaned. I’d also like to get solar panels installed at the bungalow, and get the hedges done. I’ll give my girls something, too."
The former bus driver for people with learning difficulties added: “I’ve never won anything in my entire life, but this has made up for it.”
Organisations who have received awards include: RAY Ceredigion - £50,000; DASH Ceredigion - £25,000 and RAY Men's Shed Aberaeron - £5,000
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