A Llanrhystud woman caught driving while disqualified has been banned for another 19 months by magistrates.
Melanie James, of 37 Pentre Isaf, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 March.
The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified on the A487 at Llanrhystud on 10 December last year.
James also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving a car without a valid MOT.
Magistrates disqualified James from driving for 19 months.
She was also handed a 12 month community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activities.
James must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim service of £114.
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