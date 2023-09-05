THERE is a “need to explore options for nursery provision in the Lampeter area”, a meeting has heard, but buying a closed nursery building is “not a viable option.”
Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet received a report at a meeting on 5 September from a scrutiny committee that recommended purchasing a closed nursery in Cellan to boost provision in the area.
In the report put before cabinet members, it was noted that members of Learning Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee had recommended that council officers “explore options to lease or purchase Y Dyfodol in Cellan, given the need for childcare provision in the area”.
However, the cabinet report says: “It was reported that the local authority had no funding to secure the provision and the small amount per head from Flying Start programme was to fund childcare provision.
“In addition, Flying Start’s terms are specific and allocation of funding is dependent on the postcode of the child’s address and whether it is within a Lower Super Output Area (LSOA).
“Officers explained that considering the purchase of the facility in Cellan would not meet the need or demand.”
The Cabinet meeting heard from council leader Cllr Bryan Davies, who said that there is a “need to explore options for nursery provision in the Lampeter area”.
However, the meeting was told that buying Y Dyfodol “was not a viable option”, for the council.