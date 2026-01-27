Following a record number of applications to their Film Exhibitor Fund, Ffilm Cymru Wales has awarded over £77,000 to 13 independent cinemas, film festivals and community pop-up screenings across Wales in their second round of 2025-26 funding – and one cinema in Gwynedd will receive two lots of cash.
In the first round of 2025-26, Ffilm Cymru Wales funded five film festivals and an independent cinema, including the The Magic Lantern cinema in Tywyn, which recently won Cinema of the Year at the British Independent Film Awards.
In their second round of Film Exhibitor Funding for 2025-26, Ffilm Cymru Wales has supported 13 film-related ventures, including Blaenau Ffestiniog’s CellB project, Ffilmiau i Pawb.
This is a year-long programme to celebrate Blaenau Ffestiniog cinema CellB’s 10th anniversary.
CellB will use the money to deliver a rich programme of independent films presented weekly and bilingually, including special wraparound events such as filmmaker Q&As, themed discussions, workshops and family activities. The project will culminate with CellB’s 10th birthday celebration in July 2026 - a weekend of film and music events hosted by homegrown hero Rhys Ifans.
Ffilm Cymru Wales awarded two of the successful projects additional uplift dedicated to improving their environmental sustainability; CellB will implement a Green Cinema Initiative to eliminate disposable food and drink packaging, and install a garden compost bin for organic waste.
Ffilm Cymru Wales’ Audience Executive Georgina Morgan said: “Many exhibitors in Wales remain at the heart of their communities, connecting underserved audiences with films that champion inclusivity, showcase local stories, and celebrate the Welsh language.
“Having visited many exhibitors in the last year, it is amazing to see the work being undertaken in the communities, and we look forward to continuing our support as they grow and develop their audiences within an ever-evolving sector.
“We are also keen to see exhibitors and festivals take meaningful action to reduce their environmental impact as part of our commitment to environmental sustainability. We are proud to support a number of these environmental efforts through the introduction of a Sustainability Top-Up Fund this year, and look forward to further work in this area.”
Details of future film exhibitor funding opportunities will be released in spring, and independent cinemas and film festivals in Wales looking to serve audiences exciting cinematic experiences can find out more at www.ffilmcymruwales.com
Ffilm Cymru Wales is the development agency for Welsh film. The agency is dedicated to advancing and sustaining a strong film industry for Wales; one that we can all be proud to call our own.
“We do this by providing funding and training to emerging and established Welsh filmmakers, offering exciting cinematic experiences to audiences across Wales, and developing new skills and career paths for people through a range of training programmes,” an agency spokesperson explained.
Recent credits include Mr Burton, Brides, Still Pushing Pineapples and The Man In My Basement. Forthcoming productions include Madfabulous, Out There, Stuffed, Learning to Breathe Under Water and Mission.
