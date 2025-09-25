Home and businesses across mid Wales were left without power earlier on Thursday morning after a brief power cut hit the area.
SP Energy Network say the fault is now completely fixed and the power cut lasted around three minutes.
Giving an update, a spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said, “We experienced a brief interruption to supply due to a fault on the network. Power was restored within approximately three minutes, and all customers are now back on supply.”
The power cut hit a wide area with homes in north Ceredigion, Powys and Meirionnydd experiencing a brief blackout.
Residents requiring more information are asked to contact 0800 001 5400.
