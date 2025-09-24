Rushing through a law to regulate tourism accommodation in Wales risks curtailing vital scrutiny and denying the £1bn industry a voice, a Senedd committee warned.
Andrew RT Davies, who chairs the economy committee, expressed concerns about the “exceptionally shortened” timetable for a forthcoming bill on licensing visitor accommodation.
The current timetable would see the proposed law introduced in October and complete its passage through the Senedd by March, with only a three-week public consultation.
In a letter to Elin Jones, the Senedd’s speaker, Mr Davies suggested the bill should be pulled until after May’s election rather than rushed through.
He said: “I believe the proposed timelines are too short to allow the quality of scrutiny I would expect to be provided by any Senedd committee.”
