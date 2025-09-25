A mobile beautician from Cardigan is this year's recipient of a special bursary set up to support young people in Ceredigion.
Ffion Marston, 20, was awarded the £1,500 bursary to support her to reach a personal goal of developing a new mobile beauty business.
The Ceredigion Youth Bursary is in its eighth year, with local business West Wales Holiday Cottages offering £1,500 for young people aged between 11 and 25 to help them with their future aspirations.
Since its inception, 19 young people have been supported by the Ceredigion Youth Bursary. This year, a total of 36 applications were received, ranging from social enterprises to project ideas, community events and training requests.
The successful applicant was chosen by Ceredigion Youth Forum (Panel Dewis) who carefully discussed and decided on the winner over the summer holidays.
Gwion Bowen, Senior Children and Young People’s Participation Officer said, “We are very grateful to West Wales Holiday Cottages for allowing us this opportunity once again this year.
“It was brilliant to see the quality and quantity of the applications received. This opportunity is also a good experience for our Youth Forum members who did very well in making some difficult decisions.”
Lisa Stopher, Managing Director at West Wales Holiday Cottages said: “We are very proud to celebrate the talent, dedication, and hard work of the young people in our community and provide them with the support they need to achieve their dreams. The winners of the Bursary represent the very best of Ceredigion’s future, and their passion, resilience, and commitment is truly inspiring.”
Cllr Wyn Thomas, Ceredigion Cabinet Member for Schools, Lifelong Learning and Skills, added: “It was a pleasure to see the exciting aspirations and innovation of our young people and I’m glad they can be recognised with this fantastic bursary.”
