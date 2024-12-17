Scottish Power must commit to updating their Priority Services Register to ensure resources can be directed at those who need support in extreme weather.
Raising the impact of Storm Darragh on communities in Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Mr ap Gwynfor said there were significant discrepancies and inaccuracies in the information provided to local authorities to enable them to meet the needs of vulnerable people.
Mr ap Gwynfor’s calls have been echoed by Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts who also voiced concerns that people recently discharged from hospital are not included on the priority register, with no direct line of contact between BCUHB and Scottish Power.
The politicians were told that the list provided by Scottish Power to local authorities included the names of people who have long been deceased.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor MS said: “In Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Scottish Power is responsible for the energy infrastructure. They like others are stakeholders in the Priority Service List, and this is crucial to know who the vulnerable people are and who need to be prioritised.
“But the experience of storm Darragh shows that the PSR list hasn't been updated, as I understand it, once again. People were phoned who'd been dead for months.
“This list is crucially important to channel the right resources and to prioritise work. So, can I ask the Cabinet Secretary to contact the PSR and to work with them to ensure that the list is updated more regularly?
Liz Saville Roberts and Mr ap Gwynfor added: “We must first acknowledge the efforts of Scottish Power engineers who have worked tirelessly to restore power to communities across Dwyfor Meirionnydd, in very challenging circumstances.
“Cyngor Gwynedd have raised concerns with us about the accuracy and completeness of the Priority Service Register.
“We understand that people can update themselves on the register, and that Scottish Power also works with partner organisations to maintain it; We understand that General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) must be respected.
“The Dwyfor Meirionnydd constituency’s population is characterised by an older demographic, including considerable numbers of people who move here upon retirement and thus often do not have family members living nearby.
“We would therefore urge that we learn from the experience of Storm Darragh and plan to ensure that the register is as comprehensive and up to date as possible.
“It especially concerns us that people recently discharged from hospital are not included, and that Scottish Power do not presently have a direct line of contact with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to this effect.
“We have sought assurances from Scottish Power that steps will now be taken to address this pressing issue so that the correct information is distributed to frontline support agencies in the future.”
Scottish Power has been asked to comment.