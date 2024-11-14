An Aberystwyth cafe is now open late to offer a sober space for people to hang out.
Angola Art Cafe changed their hours to 2pm-10pm this month to give “an alternative” to the nightlife centred around drinking.
The cafe hosts life drawing classes, but also boasts a selection of board games for their night owl clients.
The cafe said: “We are really passionate about offering an alternative to the nightlife in Aberystwyth, especially with the lack of late-night options for young people and students outside of pubs.
“We wanted to create a hub where people can relax, connect, and enjoy themselves in a healthier, more creative way.”
The cafe is now open Monday-Saturday at 9 Cambrian Place.