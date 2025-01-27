A new festival of love has arrived in Aberystwyth, launching at the Santes Dwynwen Parade.
On Saturday 25 January a parade danced through the streets of the Ceredigion town to celebrate Saint Dwynwen, the patron saint of lovers.
The new Gŵyl Cariad Aber (Love Festival Aber) spans from St Dwynwen’s Day to Valentine's Day on 14 February to “celebrate love in all its forms”.
The festival which launched as part of the parade and Twmpath (Welsh traditional dance), is transforming the high street with art displays telling stories of love beyond romance, through collaborations between businesses and local artists.
The ‘town takeover’ will also see performances, workshops, film screenings, a drag night, karaoke, spoken word and a traffic light date party.
Festival Creative Director, Jess Baudey, said: "This festival is about showing how art can connect us, celebrate our community, and explore love in its richest, most diverse forms.
“We're not just putting on events; we're creating a space where creativity and connection can flourish."
Curator, Isaac Peat, said: “We've been blown away by how local businesses and artists have come together.
“This festival celebrates the love that binds our community - the connection to each other, to our landscape, to our creative spirit, and to our Welsh heritage.”
Co-founder of Big Wave - Ton Fawr CIC, Sally Blaise said: “This isn't about big budgets or fancy marketing.
“It's about celebrating the creativity that bubbles away in Ceredigion, connecting artists with local audiences, and showing the many ways we love and support one another.”
The curious can take themselves on a walking tour of the shop window art trail or contribute to the community-wide photo challenge celebrating “love in all its forms”.
To find out more visit their website to download the events programme, and follow @gwylcariadaber on socials for updates.