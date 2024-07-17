A NEW all-weather pitch has opened at Plascrug Leisure Centre in Aberystwyth.
The new facility has just opened and is now available for use by the community.
The project has been made possible through funding from Sport Wales, the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and Ceredigion County Council and was delivered via the UK Leisure Framework through Alliance Leisure.
The all-weather pitch features a sand-based short pile carpet, making it suitable for multiple sports, including netball, hockey, football, and touch rugby.
This versatile surface will ensure that a wide variety of users can enjoy a high-quality playing experience. Energy efficient LED floodlights have also been installed to enable players to use the facility all year-round.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “The new all-weather pitch at Plascrug Leisure Centre is a great example of how the Council is committed to providing high-quality sports facilities for the people of Ceredigion.
“The transformation is fantastic to see - what was a derelict area is now a modern, attractive multi-sport pitch! This will enhance the facilities available in North Ceredigion and support community wellbeing.”
For more information about the new facility and to book, contact Plascrug Leisure Centre on 01970 624579.