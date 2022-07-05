New art exhibition is the bee’s knees

Some of the work on display at the Centre for Alternative Technology ( Celf-Able )

A NEW exhibition of environmentally inspired community art created through a series of local workshops is on display at the Centre for Alternative Technology near Machynlleth.

Led by community art group Celf-Able, which is run by Montgomeryshire-based disabled and disability artists, the DaearGelf/EarthArt project ran workshops in local communities across mid Wales from April to June this year, inviting participants to explore how sustainable living can be made possible for all, while expressing their thoughts and feelings on the issues through art.

Project co-ordinator Amanda Wells said: “The project looks at the links between climate justice and social justice, using art as a way of exploring and communicating thoughts and feelings on the issues.

“We have been making all kinds of art, including animation, land art, shadow puppets, and lots more – and we’re looking forward to sharing the work with visitors to CAT this summer.”