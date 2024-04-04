Outlining his vision for the new atrium, Lyn said: “Over the years the Old College has been notoriously difficult for anyone wishing to make their way from one end of the building to the other as it always meant having to return to the ground floor before climbing again. And its numerous narrow staircases meant it was inaccessible for many people. Drawing on the work of Seddon and Ferguson and how they played with spaces, we set about designing a contemporary area that opens up the entire building and enables everyone to access all levels of this wonderful landmark for the very first time.