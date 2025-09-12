The new Leri Cancer Unit at Bronglais Hospital has been shortlisted in two categories at the Picker Experience Network Awards 2025.
The awards celebrate excellence in improving patient experience across health and social care.
The Leri Cancer Unit has been recognised in the Environment of Care and Cancer Experience of Care categories.
Opened in May following eight years of planning and extraordinary community fundraising, the unit is the first capital project within Hywel Dda to embed a public art programme.
This pioneering approach integrates Welsh art, poetry, and cultural identity into the clinical environment.
In the Cancer Care Experience of Care category, the unit is recognised for its holistic, patient-centred approach.
Feedback from patients and staff has been overwhelmingly positive, with many describing the unit as ‘modern and beautiful’ and ‘a place that makes you feel safe.’
Early evaluation shows improved patient satisfaction, emotional comfort, and staff morale.
Bry Phillips, Senior Nurse Manager Oncology at Hywel Dda, said: “This project is a testament to what can be achieved when creativity, compassion, and community come together.
“The Leri Cancer Unit is not just a building; it is a reflection of our values and our people.
“We are incredibly proud to be shortlisted for not one, but two national awards.
“It shows that when we listen, collaborate, and innovate, we can truly transform healthcare environments and experiences.”
The approach taken with Leri Cancer Unit has already influenced internal policy and will serve as a model for future developments across the health board.
Toolkits, frameworks, and sustainable funding plans are being developed to ensure its legacy continues.
Winners of the Picker Experience Network Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Birmingham on 2 October.
Hywel Dda said it is “proud to stand among the finalists and celebrate the transformative power of arts and co-production in healthcare.”
