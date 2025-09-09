PCC Dunbobbin met NWP’S DC Donna Vernon and Sergeant Katie Davies to learn more about Compassionate Boxes. They came about following the death of Chris Wale in 2023 in Devon, who had a cardiac arrest while driving. When his daughter, Nichola, went to collect his belongings, they were handed to her in a plastic shopping bag. With trained bereavement counsellor Theresa Murphy, and the support of the wider community, Compassionate Boxes was founded.