Compassionate boxes will be introduced in north Wales for families following the death of a loved one.
When a loved one dies, the victim’s clothing and personal items are sometimes given to family in bags. A partnership between North Wales Police (NWP) and Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin, has sourced some Compassionate Boxes from an organisation based in Devon, specially designed to hold a victim’s belongings.
Boxes are given free of charge to organisations that request them, though donations are welcome, and the team behind the initiative fundraise all year to pay for them.
PCC Dunbobbin met NWP’S DC Donna Vernon and Sergeant Katie Davies to learn more about Compassionate Boxes. They came about following the death of Chris Wale in 2023 in Devon, who had a cardiac arrest while driving. When his daughter, Nichola, went to collect his belongings, they were handed to her in a plastic shopping bag. With trained bereavement counsellor Theresa Murphy, and the support of the wider community, Compassionate Boxes was founded.
Boxes also contain items to provide comfort, including a poem, knitted hearts, a lavender bag, shoe bag, and a memory box label. Children’s boxes include two knitted teddies and a coloured ribbon.
Mr Dunbobbin said he hopes the boxes “will show care and concern for grieving families at a devastating time”, thanked Compassionate Boxes for creating this initiative and NWP officers for bringing the idea to the region.
Theresa Murphy said: “In the quietest moments of grief, Compassionate Boxes arrive not just with care, but with the message that no one should face loss alone.”
DC Donna Vernon added: “It is vital police take time to think how personal belongings are returned to loved ones. I am sure Compassionate Boxes will make a huge difference to families in North Wales.”
Learn more about Compassionate Boxes at www.compassionateboxes.co.uk.
