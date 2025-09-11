A Pwllheli landmark has been transformed.
Y Tŵr has been given a make-over, thanks to the community group set up to purchase the historic building.
The Menter Y Tŵr Share Scheme launched on in October 2023 to buy the building and reopen it as a hotel, pub, restaurant and functional hub for the community.
The aim of the share scheme was to raise £450,000 by mid-November to buy the iconic Gwesty Y Tŵr Hotel for the benefit of the community and the regeneration of the High Street and town centre.
Gwesty Y Tŵr building stands in the centre of Stryd Fawr Pwllheli. The building has been empty for a number of years, and the impact of the building’s deterioration has a tangible impact on the economy and community, campaigners said then. It is a substantial building which includes a pub, dining room, conference room, cocktail bar, bedrooms, and rear yard with outbuildings.
Built in 1875, Y Tŵr once served as a hotel, restaurant, bar, and function room, and hosted many social events.
“Following a successful public meeting in August 2022 it was clear that the community wanted to own Y Tŵr,” the shareholders’ website explains.
“The deposit of £60,000 was raised within 24 hours.
“Following the raising of the deposit, sub groups were established.
“The Construction Group spent time at Y Tŵr creating building plans and floor plans, and the vision of the building's potential.
“The Business Group researched grant and share schemes and then started the process of applying for grants.
“The Promotion Group created social media pages, and a new website.
“Competitions, a questionnaire, and fundraising plans for the initiative were discussed.
“The official launch of the Share Scheme took place in Pwllheli's oldest pub, Penlan Fawr, on 1 October 2023. The Shares Campaign was active for six weeks. We managed to reach and pass the £400,000 goal to complete the purchase.”
During December 2023 the group started clearing and tidying up inside and outside the building.
“As part of adapting the project to the needs of the community, there were several consultations with the public,” the website goes on.
“There was a general consultation about the use of the building, an environmental consultation and an accessibility consultation. This work has been essential for our understanding of the needs of the community and has enriched the information for grant applications. Applications worth hundreds of thousands were submitted to various funders.”
December 2024 saw the start of another chapter in the history of the tower.
“After receiving grants from AONB and the VCymru Government's Town Transformation fund, the work of demolishing the old extension at the back and erecting scaffolding around the building began,” the website adds.
“For the next six months the building was behind a layer of white plastic where the builders DR Williams were busy removing and renovating the roof, chimneys, skylights and windows of the building finishing the work by applying a coat of fresh paint in a completely new and addictive colour!”
