A man is being questioning and a dog has been seized following a drug raid in Tywyn.
On 4 September, Neighbourhood Policing Officers executed a Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant at an address in Tywyn where controlled substances were discovered, and one male was taken in for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.
A suspected XL Bully dog was also seized from the property and will be subject to further examination.
Sergeantt Rowenna Owen thanked the local community for their support and information, which helped make this warrant possible.
“Tackling drug misuse is a priority, but we rely on your help,” a North Wales Police spokesperson said.
“If you have concerns about drug activity in your area, report anonymously via Crimestoppers.”
