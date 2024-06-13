A Business in the Community Award is a new category in this year’s Powys Business Awards which were launched on Friday.
“This new award recognises the many Powys businesses who put something back into their local communities,” said Ceri Stephens, group manager of Mid Wales Manufacturing Group, awards organiser.
“All of the awards have been designed to encompass the nature of business and social enterprises in the county, so there really is something for everyone, no matter what size or sector.”
Judges will be seeking evidence of business relationships with residents, schools and community groups, donations to or sponsorship of local causes, support for local traders and suppliers, providing work experience or jobs for local people and supporting and encouraging employee engagement in the community.
The new award is sponsored by Radnor Hills, the hugely successful, family-owned soft drinks manufacturer based at Heartsease, near Knighton, who hosted the awards launch.
The company was last year’s Powys Business of the Year 2023, sponsored by Powys County Council and first winner of the Excellence in Sustainability Award, sponsored by the Welsh Government.