A new cardiac ultrasound machine worth £73,500 has been purchased for Bronglais General Hospital in Aberystwyth thanks to public donations.
The new machine generates ultrasound imaging of the heart, providing information on cardiac and heart valve function.
It is an important part of treatment for many conditions, most notably for patients with cardiovascular disease and cardiac valvular disease, providing essential information for disease management.
The new machine replaces and ageing echo machine and delivers the latest technology in a semi-portable platform.
Nerys James, Cardiac and Respiratory Healthcare Sciences Manager, said: “Cardiac ultrasound machines are essential for enabling swift diagnosis of cardiac diseases.
"The service currently delivers an average 35 urgent ultrasound scans, or echoes, each month for in-patients, and a further 108 for outpatients.
“Thanks to the new machine, we will be able to support plans to increase echo capacity at Bronglais Hospital and ensure that the equipment we use is of a very high diagnostic standard.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”