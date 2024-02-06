At an authority meeting on Wednesday, 7 January, Tim Jones was appointed as Chairman.
Tim has been a Welsh Government member of the authority for four years and has served as Vice-Chair for eight months. He also has over 25 years of management experience for Natural Resources Wales.
Commenting on his new appointment, Tim said: “I’m eagerly looking forward for the opportunity to lead Eryri’s National Park Authority over the next few years.
“We have difficult challenges ahead of us such as financial resources and climate and nature challenges but Eryri is such an unique place and I look forward to contributing towards what makes it such a beautiful area of the world. I’m also excited about supporting staff and members to ensure that the National Park continues to be a special place to live and visit.”
Cllr Einir Wyn Williams (Gerlan) was welcomed as a new member of Gwynedd Council, replacing Councillor Kim Jones (Llanberis) who recently left the authority.
This was also the last authority meeting for Tracey Evans as her term came to an end. Both were thanked for their contributions during their tenures.
Tracey was an authority member appointed by the Welsh Government. Nine members of the authority are appointed by Gwynedd Council, three by Conwy Council and six from the Welsh Government.