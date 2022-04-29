New chair for west and north Wales rail link campaign group

Mike Walker (left) presents a framed photograph to Adrian Kendon (right) to mark his retirement as Chair of Traws Link Cymru ( Unknown )

A CAMPAIGN group aiming to reintroduce a north-south link in Wales has appointed a new chair.

Traws Link Cymru are campaigning to reopen the former railway lines between Aberystwyth and Carmarthen, and Afon Wen and Bangor.

Their new chair is Professor Mike Walker from Aberystwyth, and he replaces Adrian Kendon of Lampeter who has led the group for the past eight years.

Adrian is standing down as he is leaving the area and is moving to the south coast of England to be closer to his family. During his time as Chair, the Group has held a number of public meetings in towns along the former railway lines, has made presentations to a range of local groups and organisations, and has gained the backing of educational institutions; health boards; businesses; community, town and county councils; and MPs and MSs from across the political spectrum. A new website launched in 2021 (trawslinkcymru.org.uk), and which provides both a historical and contemporary context for the campaign, has attracted considerable interest both within Wales and beyond.