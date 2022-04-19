New chair named for public health body

A NEW Chair of a new body established by Welsh Government to represent the interests of the public in respect to health and social care has been announced.

Professor Medwin Hughes, DL, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wales and University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) Group has been appointed Chair of the Citizen Voice Board for Health and Social Care.

The board is independent of Government, the NHS and local authorities but will work with them to support the continued improvement of person-centred services.

In a written statement issued by Welsh Government, Eluned Morgan, MS, Minister for Health and Social Services said: “This is an extremely important leadership role for the body responsible for representing the interests of the public in respect of health and social services.

“I look forward to working with Professor Hughes.

“I am confident that his experience will enable him to establish the Citizen Voice Body for Health and Social Care, Wales as a leading organisation in representing the voices and opinions of the people in respect of health and social care services and support the continuous improvement of person-centred services”.

Prof Hughes, who is the longest serving Vice-Chancellor in Wales, said: “I very much value the opportunity to serve in this role and the chance to establish a new national body that focuses on what matters most to people and ensures that the views of individuals and communities are at the very centre of health and social services.